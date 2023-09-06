Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, The Game Awards

Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition Is Coming In December

Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition has been announced this week, as there will be a special livestream held with the ceremony.

Organizers behind the Day of the Devs have revealed this morning they will be doing a special edition of their livestream for The Game Awards. As you might suspect, this will be broadcast the day of the awards, most likely before the pre-show on December 6, 2023. Like previous streams, it will shine a spotlight on indie games and developers with the hope of reaching a bigger audience than they normally get in the Summer. The team will also be holding a free in-person event for the games industry and community in Downtown Los Angeles on December 8. We got more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

"As always, Day of the Devs is looking for unique, diverse, and beautiful indie games to spotlight. Developers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply and games/projects of all types and genres will be considered. Day of the Devs is completely free to participating developers, subsidized and sponsored by participating AAA partners, giving indie games a major platform without a financial barrier to entry. Independent developers can submit their games for consideration for the in-person event until September 20th. Select games from the in-person event will be invited to participate in the livestream showcase. To make room in the calendar for this new event in Los Angeles, the original Day of the Devs live show –which has taken place in San Francisco for the last decade–will be moving to a new date in the first few months of the year. Because of this, the next live Day of the Devs live show in San Francisco will not be this November, but a few months later in early 2024."

"The goal of The Game Awards is to celebrate as many games as possible," said Geoff Keighley, creator and executive producer of The Game Awards. "We're excited to welcome Day of the Devs: TGA Edition to our week-long celebration of games, which will further spotlight independent games from around the world."

"It will be hard to wait the extra time until our next live show in San Francisco," said Tim Schafer, founder of Double Fine Productions and co-founder of Day of the Devs. "But we promise that because of this move, the San Francisco show will be better than ever, taking place at a time when even more folks will be in town so that they can attend in person. So now you have even more choices where to see great indie games and meet the devs who made them."

