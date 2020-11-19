DayZ Gets A New Update Adding Tons Of Fresh Content

Bohemia Interactive released today there's a new update available for DayZ on both PC and console for everyone to get. The 1.10 update will add a ton of features including the return of the M3S truck, which now has a drivable variant. There are also new static variants for partial spawning in case you're not up for driving. There's increased engine durability during collisions with the environment, as well as the option to repair the vehicle's chassis. You'll need some epoxy putty and a pipe wrench, but its possible. You can read more about the update below and check out the full console and PC patch notes at those links.

There are new shelters! They come in three variants (stick, tarp, leather) and offer basic storage capacity, as well as protection from the rain. Speaking of the elements, cold mornings and warm afternoons are more realistic now, as are local wind speeds and altitudes. Furthermore, players can temporarily contain heat from fireplaces. The DayZ user interface now contains information about the heat insulation qualities of an individual piece of clothing, and heat insulation/maximum absorption limits for all clothes which have been rebalanced, offering players a variety of choices regarding protection against the rain or cold.

Leg fractures are back as well, along with improvised fixtures (splints). Legs can be broken in all kinds of situations, including combat, stepping on a bear trap, falling or jumping from a great height, and even while jumping out of a car. Keep in mind that if you don't fix a fracture with a splint, you will suffer limited movement, as well as frequent shock damage, which can render you unconscious. Visualizations of current shock values have been added (i.e. how close you are to unconsciousness), as well as when the actual shock damage is dealt. Applied splints are now visible on the injured player as well. Rounding out the update, the signal pistol has returned and can light up the night sky in four distinct colors, the longevity of items has been lowered dramatically, and locked doors stay locked during server restarts, while the rest of the doors are randomized. DayZ Localization tweaks have also been added, including the introduction of localization into Brazilian Portuguese.