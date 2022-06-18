DayZ Receives New Explosive Update This Week

Bohemia Interactive has released a brand new update for DayZ which adds a number of new features and additions with explosive results. The short version of the 1.18 update is that you now have a new train wreck scenario to contend with on the map, unexpected encounters will also appear along the railroads all over the map, you got a new compact Derringer, a sawed-off Blaze rifle, and the Revolver gets an upgrade. Not to mention a grenade launcher just for the fun of it. You can read more about the additions below and check out the teaser trailer as they are now live in the game.

Base raiders can now use the Grenade Launcher M79 to break the spirits and bases of unfriendly survivors. The M79 offers quite the big bang, with 3 types of 40mm ammunition available. Players can search for and find smoke grenades, explosive grenades, and even rare P-OX grenades that contain deadly gas. If you're looking for even more bang in your life, then you're in luck, because you can now set a timer on new plastic explosives and craftable improvised explosives, as well as search for a detonator to trigger them remotely. There's also the possibility to cover your flanks in a firefight with the famous Clamore Mine, which offers immense directional damage at close range. And once you've run away with all that loot, you can celebrate the occasion with fireworks, which have managed to find their way into this explosive update.

Ever looted a heli crash? Then you know how exciting dynamic events can be. With update 1.18, DayZ has expanded the map's variety by adding dynamic train wrecks. They come in three tiers – ranging from civilian to military trains – and offer some of the best loot available, including the M79. Be careful, however, because former passengers may appear in deadly swarms if you happen to make too much noise.

One way you can now get ahead in DayZ is by surprising your enemies with a concealed weapon. The Derringer, for example, is small enough to fit into a teddy bear, though the double-barrel .357 offers enough damage to deal a fatal blow. And if you love combining different load-outs, then you'll be thrilled to hear that the Blaze and Revolver now offer craftable sawed-off variants. These variants reduce a weapon's weight and a number of slots needed in the inventory, making them perfect secondary weapons during heated combat when reloading is simply not an option.