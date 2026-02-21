Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: Batman, DC Heroes United, Genvid Entertainment, superman, wonder woman

DC Heroes United Introduces Story Maps To The Title

DC Heroes United has added a new element to the game to help tell different storylines as you can explore the new Story Maps

Article Summary DC Heroes United introduces new Story Maps to enhance interactive storytelling and gameplay.

Players can explore fan-voted storylines featuring Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Past player choices include Lois Lane and Clark Kent breaking up and Batman revealing his greatest fear.

New Story Maps will introduce fresh characters, tough decisions, and evolving narratives regularly.

WB Games and Genvid Entertainment have launched a new addition to DC Heroes United, as the game now has Story Maps as part of the narrative. Basically, these are maps with a specific story tied to them, as voted on by the fans of the game, as they will explore different aspects of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. We have more info below as the content is now live in the mobile title.

DC Heroes United – Story Maps

The first Story Maps will introduce audiences to the story that they have missed and want to catch up quickly, without watching 7+ hours of prior content. Then the story will continue in new Story Maps arriving regularly inside the app. New characters are about to be revealed, and ties that bind the characters will be tested as this story continues in the new maps. Decisions that the audience have been waiting for are about to be resolved, and new choices will begin. Some of the choices the audience decided last year include:

#1: Fans decided that Lois Lane and Clark Kent should break up

In the first episode of the interactive streaming series, Lois Lane became suspicious of Clark Kent's absences and was unaware of his connection to Superman. The audience was given a choice as to whether Superman, in his next interaction with Lois, should defend Clark or admit that he (Superman) was indeed Clark Kent. The audience chose to tell Lois the truth. She was furious at Clark for lying to her for months and declared their relationship over.

#2: Fans Chose to Reveal Batman's Greatest Fear

Forced to open the Tower of Fate, the audience voted to have Batman reveal his greatest fear in order to enter and discover the secrets inside.

#3: Fans Chose to have Wonder Woman Fight Her Best Friend, Barbara Minerva

With Dr. Fate in mortal peril, Wonder Woman was given a choice as to how she would try to defend him. The audience voted for her to fight Cheetah, pitting Wonder Woman against her best friend.

