DC Universe Online Unveils Episode 44: The Sins Of Black Adam

Dimensional Ink Games revealed new artwork and details for the upcoming DC Universe Online episode featuring Black Adam. The team gave a bit of a preview of it with the image and the image below, but we have yet to see any video highlights of the new content. The devs also launched the new Halloween update into the game, which we have more info about down at the bottom. The new episode will launch into the game on October 26th, 2022.

Episode 44: The Sins Of Black Adam

"Twice now, Black Adam has failed to resurrect and rescue his wife, Isis, from the Underworld. Determined not to fail again, he will enter the Underworld himself to strike a deal with Neron once and for all. But can either be trusted? And what costs might await the living as a result of those who trifle with the dead? In The Sins of Black Adam, it will be up to players to navigate the dangerous path between good and evil, between life and death, between love and despair.

The Sins of Black Adam will offer normal and elite versions of all On Duty content, along with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time.

The content will include open-world missions, with a solo, alert, and two raids.

The episode will feature DC characters, including Black Adam, Shazam, Isis, and more.

The storyline will include adventures in locations inspired by Egypt and Egyptian myth, including Infernal Kahndaq overrun by the Underworld.

The episode will launch new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more."

DC Universe Online: Halloween 2022

Doctor Fate's Daily Rewards: Each day you log in this month (before November 1st, 2022) unlocks rewards – from stabilizers and source marks to Fate and Destiny currencies. This month's gear features the Enhanced Battlehawk Style, inspired by Hawkman and Hawkgirl. Log in at least 21 days this month to claim your very own seasonally appropriate Pumpkin Shroom Witch Hat. Members only. Remember, you can subscribe to membership at any time during the month to gain all of the member rewards you are eligible for.

Bonus Trick Or Treat: Happy Trick or Teekling! During the Witching Hour, all players receive three Teekl Buckets each day. This week, we're doubling your buckets, so you will see SIX Teekl Buckets in your grants window every day. Get double the buckets, find candy, and get even more of those sweet, sweet Halloween rewards!