D&D Live 2021 Announces First Celebrity Dungeons & Dragons Game

Wizards of the Coast and G4 have revealed their first celebrity game of D&D Live 2021 and it's got some amazing talent coming in. In what's being called the Lost Odyssey: Last Night table, the group will include Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes, with a mystery guest yet to be named, led by the awesome Dungeon Master Kate Welch. The livestream of this particular table will go to benefit Extra Life, as the charity they will be raising money for during the event, which you can start donating toward here. You can read more about the stream below!

Dungeons & Dragons and G4 have assembled a studious and accomplished crew of adventurers to bring D&D Live 2021 to life on July 16 & 17. The two-day event will feature continuous entertainment designed for fans' enjoyment including essential information on upcoming D&D storylines, Magic: The Gathering sets, and secret projects. Four two-hour D&D games will be presented and today D&D announced the lineup of one extremely consequential table G4 is dubbing Lost Odyssey: Last Light. Veteran daredevils known for perfecting the science of swashbuckling, Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes will be led by stern Dungeon Master Kate Welch in a very serious investigation into dragons, krakens and sea giant queens. Another very special guest will be making an appearance and will be revealed closer to the event.

"Holy crap, are you sure you want to put these people around a D&D table with me? I'm pretty sure it's going to be bedlam, but maybe that's what D&D Live is all about," said Kate Welch, perhaps remembering the Cast of Thrones table she presided over last year. "In all honesty, I'm honored to weave a tale for this group of incredibly funny folks. It'll be a session you won't forget!"