Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Krasue, Vee Boonyasak

Dead By Daylight Explores Thai Folklore With Latest Killer

Dead By Daylight is charting new horror territory as they explore Thai folklore with their latest survivor and killer: The Krasue

Article Summary Dead By Daylight unveils the Sinister Grace Chapter inspired by chilling Thai folklore.

The new killer, The Krasue, is a floating head ghost wielding deadly abilities and terrifying visuals.

Survivor Vee Boonyasak joins the game, bringing musician energy and unique rock-and-roll perks.

Players can switch The Krasue between body and head forms, each offering distinct strategies.

Behaviour Interactive has revealed new details about the next Dead By Daylight expansion, as Sinister Grace brings in new content centered around Thai folklore. The killer for this one is called the Krasue, which is a ghostly manifestation that takes corporeal form, floating through the air starting as the head of a woman. Meanwhile, the survivor is Vee Boonyasak, the drummer in a band who has gotten lost. We have details about both characters below as they are currently on the public test servers, set to be released later this month.

Dead By Daylight – Sinister Grace

While Dead by Daylight has brought many iconic licenses into The Fog, original Chapters hold a special significance for the team. It's a chance to explore the vast horror spectrum and delve into a different subgenre, with Sinister Grace marking a foray into folk horror – specifically Thai folk horror. The Krasue is one of the most fearsome figures in Thai culture, with its disturbing origin and grotesque appearance. Blending the supernatural with gnarly body horror, The Krasue is easily one of Dead by Daylight's most visually disturbing characters to date.

The Krasue

A Krasue is a creature that manifests as a floating head, typically favoring the appearance of an alluring young woman. It can float through the air, dragging its entrails around like macabre balloon strings. Fueled by insatiable hunger, it sheds the body it inhabits and spends the night hunting. In Dead by Daylight, The Krasue is Burong Sukapat. Once a promising opera singer, her voice was rivalled only by her beauty. When a mysterious offer was made, she greedily accepted, inviting a presence to inhabit her body in exchange for the fame she sought. And so the Krasue's curse began…

Playing as The Krasue will allow players to alternate between two forms – body and head – with each one offering a different approach to the hunt. While traversing as a floating head, The Krasue has increased speed and a deadly melee attack – the aptly named Intestinal Whip. And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. On foot, The Krasue can spit the Leeching Gland, a projectile that infects Survivors, rendering them more susceptible to your attacks. This push-and-pull grants players freedom to alternate at their pleasure, offering a high skill ceiling to those dedicated enough to master her kit.

Vee Boonyasak

The beating heart of Axekick, drummer Vee Boonyasak knows what it's like to bleed for her art. She also knows a thing or two about roughing it on the road, having traveled across Thailand in the tried-and-true van. Sure, being swept into The Fog wasn't exactly good for the band. On the other hands, their streaming numbers have never been higher. Joining the ever-growing roster of musicians in The Fog, Vee's infectious attitude, up-tempo pace, and kinetic energy bring a new dynamic to every Trial. Boasting Perks and a playstyle fueled by the spirit of rock and roll, her addition to the game marks a jolt of energy that only a killer drum solo can provide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!