Dead By Daylight Launches Massive Game-Changing Update

Behaviour Interactive has released a major update for Dead By Daylight that adds in some game-changing aspects moving forward. The team had apparently planned this update out for a while as it came from several months of research, all aimed at making the game as fair and balanced as possible for both killers and survivors alike. The update comes with the brand new Archives Tome, which is being called Discordance. This particular one features new memories for The Blight and Jonah Vasquez, as well as 70 levels of rewards to unlock in The Rift. We have more info directly from the devs below about the new changes to the game, as the update is available right now.

Listening to its community's feedback, the Dead By Daylight team focused on three pillars to make the game a fairer, more thrilling play environment: reducing Progression time, increasing Killer powers and Perk balancing. A new Progression system has been implemented starting today reducing the time of character progression by an estimated 75 percent and allowing for easier experimentation with different characters and builds.

Along with a new Progression System, data has shown that times were tough for Killers in Dead By Daylight. To ensure that the Killer feels like an unstoppable force to be reckoned with throughout a Trial, they have received several slight balance improvements. Amongst others, they will be able to break Walls, Pallets, and damage Generators 10% faster. The cooldown for successful Basic Attacks has also been lowered by 10%, as has the duration of the speed boost Survivors receive after being hit. All this will support Killers in their efforts to scare Survivors throughout a Trial.

Finally, a major Perk overhaul has taken place which covers a total of 39 Perks- including the most-used Perks for both Killers and Survivors. Indeed, some Perks were seen very frequently in Trials, creating a somewhat static meta. As such, some of the most used Perks have been reworked to lessen their strength while several others from Dead By Daylight's substantial Perk Pool have been strengthened, providing exciting new gameplay alternatives.