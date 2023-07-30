Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DBD, nicolas cage

Dead By Daylight Launches New Tome 16: Existence

Behaviour Interactive has launched the latest Tome for Dead By Daylight, as you can jump into Tome 16: Existence right now.

Behaviour Interactive has released the latest Tome into Dead By Daylight as players have a chance to experience Tome 16: Existence. Coming off the latest updates that added a new killer and Nicolas Cage to the mix, the game will give you a chance to explore new memories for The Singularity and Gabriel Soma, as well as collect special rewards that are only available in this tome. Which includes the Very Rare Tough Guy Outfit for Cage. We got more details below of what to expect.

Successful Report Feedback

Reporting players that don't comply with Dead by Daylight's game rules is crucial. Hence, the team has designed a "Successful Report" feature, letting players see if their past report(s) has led to a ban, along with the reason for banning. The feedback messages will also apply to both temporary and permanent bans, given through problematic behavior like harassment or cheating.

Coldwind Map Balance Update

The Fractured Cowshed and Rancid Abattoir Maps have been analyzed and reworked thoroughly to adjust tiles and create a more balanced experience for both Killer and Survivors.

Dead By Daylight: The Onryo Update

The Onryo is a terrible foe, with the powerful ability to project through Televisions and a dangerous special affliction known as Condemned. The Condemned status effect can stack up to 7 – where a Survivor will automatically be downed and subject to be killed -, which can be accumulated by interacting with The Onryo's power through the TVs, retrieving a VHS Tape, being hit or turning off a TV. The updates to The Onryo will push Survivors to think twice before taking a hit of focusing on the VHS Tapes, as Sadako will now be able to see which survivors hold a tape on the HUD when teleporting. This new change will allow Killer mains to choose whether to concentrate on hits – to increase the Survivors' Condemned stacks – or teleport as much as possible to maintain global pressure on the whole map during a match. The Onryo update will certainly raise the stakes for Survivors facing Sadako, while simultaneously making matches more strategy-driven for Killer mains.

It's GRILLy Coming Back

You read that right! The Scorching BBQ Event is making a comeback in The Entity's Realm from August 3rd until August 17th. Back by popular demand, players will be able to enjoy many themed in-game such as the Margarita Generators and the Grill Hooks, as well as a slew of smoking Outfits and Charms. ​

Sizzling Outfits Incoming

This summer, players are encouraged to turn up the heat in game with some unmissable Collections.

Nicolas Cage Essentials Collection

A star of his status has no shortage of style, and the Nicolas Cage Essentials Collection introduces two of his iconic looks into The Fog: the Sunset Racer Outfit and the Gorgon Drip Outfit. The two Very Rare Outfits are now available for purchase in the in-game store.

