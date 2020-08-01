Dead By Daylight Launches Tome IV, Known As Conviction

Behaviour Interactive launched a brand new tome in Dead By Daylight this week, as players can now experience "Conviction". Much like the previous tomes, you get to work with two killers and two survivors to earn special bonuses for them and unlock parts of their story. The four in question are Meg Thomas and Ace Visconti on the survivor's side, while you have The Wraith and The Hag. (Oh boy, just what we needed, more Hag games.) Although the Hag is a step up from Legion, which apparently has become one of the most-hated killers in the game for all the butter knife attacks. You can read more about the tome below along with some special videos to check out.

This Archive, named Conviction allows players to unlock memories from Meg Thomas, The Wraith, The Hag and Ace Visconti. It also features new story-related outfits and charms for these characters. A 30% sale on main characters Ace Visconti and The Hag between July 29th and August 5th will take place to celebrate the release of the Tome. The Archives aims to deepen the Dead by Daylight experience by delivering fun and exciting content into the Fog. Players discover the secrets of The Entity and The Observer through a new Tome and time-limited Rift every Mid-Chapter. Fans are called upon to complete new Master Challenges to progress further through the Tome and its respective Rift. Every Tome is separated into several Levels, each containing a fresh layout for the Observer's Auris Web with more Challenges, Lore Entries, Bloodpoints, and Rift Fragments. As part of the Rift, two reward tracks are made available to players. The Free track includes outfits from the Treacherous Waters Collection for the Doctor and David King. The Premium track gives players access to some unique outfits for featured characters as well as an exclusive outfit from the Greek Legends Collection, a brand new addition to the in-game store.