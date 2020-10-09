Dead By Daylight Mobile Celebrates 10 Million Downloads

Behaviour Interactive is celebrating Dead By Daylight Mobile reaching 10 million downloads with new features. Along with NetEase Games, the company has released an update into the game that a lot of people will be looking forward to as it is both an upgrade and a general improvement to a lot of items. First, two graphical updates have been added totally free on both iOS and Android, which will be the first of a series of graphical reworks that will be coming in order to upgrade the game to what the console and PC versions look like. Ultimately aimed at making the game even more immersive and terrifying. Next up, The Hillbilly and The Cannibal have been improved with new gameplay as well as add-ons for customization, which will hopefully lead to new experiences for players. Finally, two outfits have been thrown into the mix, which you can read about below, and there will soon be added the Furious Vandal outfit for Meg Thomas.

Two outfits also launched as part of this release. Dress David King in the Debt Collector Outfit available now. Look every bit like the professional nose breaker you are in sleek pants, fitted jacket and slicked hair and beard. Available shortly, the Furious Vandal outfit for Meg Thomas will have you running for the hills. Get your street on with a cropped denim jacket, drop-crotch pants and oh yes, dishevelled fiery mane. Lastly, a new collection will soon launch. Get in the "Back to School" spirit for Claudette and show your uni pride and intellectual side with the "Campus cool" ensemble. Meanwhile the "Lost Cause outfit" for The Legion will have you question everything the establishment has taught you. Who needs school anyway?