Dead Cells Creator Announces New Game: Nuclear Blaze

Indie publisher Red Art Games has announced a brand new title on the way from a familiar developer called Nuclear Blaze. The game is being developed by Deepnight Games, the one-man studio by former Motion Twin designer Sébastien Benard, the mind behind Dead Cells. The game is essentially a firefighting title on a new level, as you'll need to deal with all sorts of fallout from what is clearly not an average fire at a strange facility. The game doesn't have a trailer or even a release window yet, but we do have more info on what it will be for you to read about below. The game will be released on consoles supposedly sometime in 2023.

A huge fire is raging and you are sent on the spot to stop it. Business as usual for a highly-trained and experienced firefighter such as yourself. Air dropped right in the middle of this blazing inferno, your main mission objectives are to contain the fire, investigate its causes and look for survivors. The unexpected discovery of a secret military facility is quickly going to send a monkey wrench in your plans.

Nuclear Blaze is a dynamic 2D Action game in which the player assumes the control of an experienced firefighter dropped in the middle of a massive fire. In addition to keeping the fire under control with his trusty hose, the hero must investigate the circumstances behind the catastrophe. To complete the perilous mission, the player can rely on smooth controls and tight gameplay mechanics crafted by Dead Cells' lead designer Sébastien Bénard.

In addition to the game's main mode, Nuclear Blaze also includes a special Kid Mode created with younger players (aged 3 and up) in mind. This mode has its own specific – and easier – levels, an immortal hero, simplified controls (with auto-aim) and tons of helicopters and trucks! Nuclear Blaze's console version also includes the "Hold my Beer" Mode which adds hidden areas in all levels as well as new threats that require a more precise and tactical approach. On consoles, gamers will get the complete Nuclear Blaze experience!