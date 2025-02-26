Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Deadlock Station, Luxorix Games

Deadlock Station Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Deadlock Station has released a free demo this week for Steam Next Fest, giving players a sample of the roguelike auto-battler tactical RPG

Article Summary Experience Deadlock Station's free demo during Steam Next Fest.

Lead a squad in this roguelike auto-battler tactical RPG.

Use strategy to uncover the truth behind human disappearances.

Customize heroes and use environments in gripping battles.

Indie game developer Luxorix Games and publisher Critical Reflex released a new free demo for Deadlock Station as part of Steam Next Fest this week. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a roguelike auto-battler that incorporates tactical RPG elements as you lead a squad attempting to uncover the truth behind the recent disappearance of humans. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can check out a sample of the game until March 3 on Steam as we wait to hear more.

Deadlock Station

Turn the battlefield to your advantage in this pixelated tactical roguelike with indirect controls. Assemble a squad of customizable heroes to destroy the alien invaders with precise strategic planning. Use resources to upgrade your base between each tactical expedition as you seek to uncover the truth about the Event and the mysterious disappearance of humans.

Engage in Automated Battles: Positioning is key: the outcome of the battle is decided by your pre-battle setup, characters' abilities, and your orders.

Positioning is key: the outcome of the battle is decided by your pre-battle setup, characters' abilities, and your orders. Use the Environment: Turn the battlefield to your advantage: construct spike walls, establish choke points in city ruins, bait enemies into traps, and push them on hazards or land mines. Who said that's not fair?

Turn the battlefield to your advantage: construct spike walls, establish choke points in city ruins, bait enemies into traps, and push them on hazards or land mines. Who said that's not fair? Assemble Your Squad: Command a diverse team of characters, learn how to use their abilities and battle stances, and enhance them with powerful implants and gear, such as Energy Shields and Time Weapons.

Command a diverse team of characters, learn how to use their abilities and battle stances, and enhance them with powerful implants and gear, such as Energy Shields and Time Weapons. Learn Your Enemy: Defend against the deadly Ravagers, outsmart the Renegades, and hunt dangerous aliens for loot and glory. Various enemies, terrains, and battle objectives require you to adapt on the fly.

Defend against the deadly Ravagers, outsmart the Renegades, and hunt dangerous aliens for loot and glory. Various enemies, terrains, and battle objectives require you to adapt on the fly. Develop Your Base: Unlock new items, characters, and factions to interact with – from the ruthless Order to the all-knowing PFS. The possibilities for experimentation and creating synergies are limitless: two expeditions won't ever feel identical.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!