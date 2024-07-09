Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deathbound, Tate Multimedia, Trialforge Studio

Deathbound Confirmed For PC & Console Release In Early August

After being teased for months, Tate Multimedia has confirmed the release date for Deathbound, as the game will drop in early August.

Article Summary Deathbound launches August 8, 2024, on PC and consoles after much anticipation.

New trailer released showcasing the game's world, Ziêminal, and city of Akratya.

Unique Binding System in-game allows for skill and party customization.

Dynamic combat with Morphstrikes and narrative unveiled through essence absorption.

Indie game developer Trialforge Studio and publisher Tate Multimedia have revealed the official release date for Deathbound today. After being teased for months, the team has confirmed the game will be out for both PC and consoles on August 8, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer highlighting more of the game, which you can check out above.

Deathbound

Deathbound is set in a crumbling civilization where the clash between fanatical faith and unnatural science decimated the world of Ziêminal and the great city of Akratya. Throughout their crusade, players will encounter ruthless monsters who will test the will and valor of all who knock at their door. Within Ziêminal, there is no good nor evil, only justifications. Akratya is a vile and dangerous city. It will take more than the traditional sword and shield to conquer, let alone survive. Deathbound features a unique Binding System allowing players to absorb the essence of the fallen warriors found throughout the world. Essence offers the opportunity to craft catered playstyles through a diverse range of skills and abilities, as well as form a party.

Through dynamic transformation, players can switch between the heroes in a party at any time and adapt to the many perilous situations they will find themselves in. Binding also allows players to deliver devastating Morphstrikes using the combined powers of all the absorbed fallen. The line between life and death is razor-thin. A carefully executed Morphstrike can change the tide of battle. The memories and identities of the fallen will be uncovered through Binding as well. In addition to the environment and items, essence will reveal the narrative behind the world of Ziêminal and its inhabitants. Though players must tread carefully when Binding, as not all heroes converge harmoniously. The conflicts caused by divergent essences absorbed will greatly impact the gameplay and narrative alike.

