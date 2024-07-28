Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, Deathless. Tales of Old Rus

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus Receives Early Access Update

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus has a new update in Early Access this week, adding a new character as well as Steam achievements

Article Summary Deathless: Tales of Old Rus update adds new hero, gameplay modes, and Steam achievements

Meet Vasilisa the Wise, a powerful sorceress with unique abilities allowing varied combat strategies

Discover new difficulty modes from Easy to Heroic, each offering unique challenges and gameplay experiences

Unlock 20 new Steam Achievements with more to come in future updates as the game progresses through Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher 1C Game Studios has released a new update for Deathless. Tales of Old Rus, as they work on the game in Early Access. The new content includes the addition of a new hero, new modes of gameplay to challenge you, and Steam achievements for you to unlock. We have more info about it below from the devs as the content is available now.

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus – July 2024 Update

First-time and frequent players are formally invited to enjoy Deathless. Tales of Old Rus. again, and again and again and again, with brand new content and gameplay options. The thrill of discovering new challenges is reignited when playing on more difficult modes, or grant yourself the chance to hone your skills and familiarity in easier ones. Why not earn some Steam Achievements for your troubles, as well? The tale continues!

Bewitching New Hero

Vasilisa the Wise descends into the world of Deathless. Her abilities allow her to utilize her aids, the Nursemaids, when confronted, or take on foes directly, depending on how she's developed. A powerful elemental sorceress, Vasilisa can summon nursemaids to aid her in battle as she sees fit. Or she can take any enemy on by herself — it all depends on how you decide to develop her abilities!

For the Glory or For the Story

Whether it's your first or five hundredth time playing, there's always something new to learn or tactics to try. With additional difficulty modes, you can learn just how heroic you are, or learn to bring inner peace with a more relaxed approach. Here are the four difficulty modes this new update introduces:

Easy: Battles can be replayed. Your hand changes every time you replay a battle. Start your journey with the Honey Agate relic, which grants Strength x1 and Fortitude x1.

Battles can be replayed. Your hand changes every time you replay a battle. Start your journey with the Honey Agate relic, which grants Strength x1 and Fortitude x1. Normal: Battles can be replayed. Your hand does not change when you replay a battle.

Battles can be replayed. Your hand does not change when you replay a battle. Hard: Battles cannot be replayed.

Battles cannot be replayed. Heroic: Battles cannot be replayed. There are no saves. If you quit, the journey ends in defeat and you receive no reward.

Steam Achievements

All good things to those who wait, and to those, we have 20 Steam Achievements! More are planned to be added in later updates. Continued improvements and other changes can be found here. Several additional heroes, enemies, card sets, and surprises are planned as Deathless. Tales of Old Rus progresses through Early Access and into its eventual 1.0 launch.

