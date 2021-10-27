Deathverse: Let It Die Revealed During PlayStation's State Of Play

During PlayStation's latest State Of Play, GungHo Online Entertainment revealed this latest game on the way with Deathverse: Let It Die. This game picks up where the previous one left off, as you battle to the death and fight for your own survival in the world's top reality TV show. Will your chances improve before the ratings come in, or are you doomed to death in multiple horrible ways as people eat their dinner? The game will be released sometime in 2022 for both PS4 and PS5. Enjoy the trailer along with the info we have here from the dev team.

Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show Death Jamboree. Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs' personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it's well known that Death Jamboree is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show's past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures. It's time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.

In the survival battle arena Deathverse: Let It Die, you'll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in PvPvE combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customize your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star! The grand stage is an uninhabited island covered in SPLithium, an indispensable energy source in the era of Deathverse: Let It Die. It is rumored that SPLithium contamination created the UMA, dangerous, mutated creatures and plants who call this island home. If that wasn't enough, half-way through each match, even deadlier enemies enter the fray, with nigh-invincible Hunters joining the clash to chase down fighters without mercy. As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you'll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a "Wilson," that will give you all the tools you need to survive. These battle-ready bots offer a variety of deadly features: Transform into all kinds of weapons, like hammers, knives, katanas, and more to batter and break your competitors.

Deploy protective shields to stop attackers in their tracks.

Fire electric bullets to stun enemies.

Activate any number of skills that you can customize to suit your playstyle.

As you progress through the game, you can upgrade your Wilson and unlock even more ways to slay and increase your odds of survival.