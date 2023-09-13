Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SSB Vegito

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow features the return of Super Saiyan Blue Vegito as seen in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

During the promotional anime/manga Super Dragon Ball Heroes storyline called "The Prison Planet Saga," Vegeta and Goku once again fuse into Vegito using the Potara earrings. It is Mai who has the rings in her pocket and throws them to the two Saiyans so that they can fuse together and take on Cumber. At first, Vegito attacks in the form depicted above, Super Saiyan Blue, but soon upgrades this power by merging Super Saiyan Blue with Kaio-Ken, which is normally a Goku technique. Cumber and Vegito battle, mostly at a deadlock, until Vegito's fusion breaks.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

