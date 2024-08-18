Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Debtors' Club, indie.io, mecagames

Debtors' Club To Be Released On Steam Next Week

Dive into the murky world of tax collection and evasion as the game Debtors' Club will be released on PC via Steam next Monday

Article Summary Debtors' Club, a narrative-driven management sim, releases on Steam next Monday, August 26.

Play as a debt collector aiming to get the murky city's tax evaders to pay up or face consequences.

Features include a roguelite-style narrative, team management, and engaging dialogue with debtors.

Experience moral dilemmas, reactive storylines, and an immersive, cartoon-inspired atmosphere.

Indie game developer mecagames and publisher indie.io have revealed the release date of their latest game, Debtors' Club, as it arrives next week on Steam. This is a narrative-driven management sim in which you play a debt collector going after some of the sneakiest and best at evasion people in your murky little city, all trying to get them to pay up or face the consequences. The game will drop on August 26, as you can check out the latest trailer here.

Debtors' Club

Welcome to the Debtors' Club. It's up to you – and your team of debt collectors – to make the businesses of the city pay what they owe to the public treasury. Governance doesn't come cheap, you know, and it's up to you to make everyone pay up – whatever it takes. Persuade and intimidate debtors, ruthlessly interrogate their financial records, and, if need be, send a couple of Paci-Fists to explain impolitely that tax dodging is frowned upon in polite society. The law, after all, is on your side – that is, as long as you can meet the daily collection quota. There's quite the backlog to work through – and precious little time.

Shape Your Path : Your behavior and choices will define your journey in a roguelite-style narrative experience that combines hand-crafted content with an innovative dialogue-generation system.

: Your behavior and choices will define your journey in a roguelite-style narrative experience that combines hand-crafted content with an innovative dialogue-generation system. Engaging Conversations : Talk to debtors through phone calls, employing persuasive tactics to extract payments and uncover their business's hidden secrets.

: Talk to debtors through phone calls, employing persuasive tactics to extract payments and uncover their business's hidden secrets. Team Management : Take charge of a team City Hall employees, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, and strategically assign them to cases.

: Take charge of a team City Hall employees, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, and strategically assign them to cases. Challenging Choices : Confront difficult moral dilemmas as you navigate the murky waters of corruption, deciding between compassion and ruthless efficiency.

: Confront difficult moral dilemmas as you navigate the murky waters of corruption, deciding between compassion and ruthless efficiency. City Hall Intrigue : Explore the depths of a shadowy city hall, uncovering layers of deceit and unearthing the truth behind the moral decay that plagues the city.

: Explore the depths of a shadowy city hall, uncovering layers of deceit and unearthing the truth behind the moral decay that plagues the city. Minigames and Tasks : Engage in captivating minigames and complete tasks that reflect the various challenges faced by the mayor's favorite employee.

: Engage in captivating minigames and complete tasks that reflect the various challenges faced by the mayor's favorite employee. Reactive Narrative : Experience a dynamic storyline with multiple branching paths, where your decisions have a tangible impact on the city and its inhabitants.

: Experience a dynamic storyline with multiple branching paths, where your decisions have a tangible impact on the city and its inhabitants. Consequences and Morality : Your choices will have ripple effects, shaping the city's fate and testing your own moral compass.

: Your choices will have ripple effects, shaping the city's fate and testing your own moral compass. Immersive Atmosphere: All presented in an unique art style, blending the innocence of cartoons with the ruthless world of debts, taxes, and public governance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!