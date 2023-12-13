Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deceit 2

Deceit 2 Has Released Brand-New Christmas Update

The team at World Makers has released a new update for Deceit 2, as players can jump in on a Christmas update for some holiday fun.

Indie game developer and publisher World Makers have released a brand new update for Deceit 2, as they have dropped some Christmas content. Marking the last upgrade for 2023, this update has given players some new enhancements that will build up to the launch of Season 2, as Seasons will be tentpole events for upgrades. We have the dev notes of everything in the update, which is live and free to download right now.

Christmas Event: A Nightmare Before (and During) the Festive Season

Just in time for the holidays, Deceit 2 is introducing a chilling Christmas Event that will turn your gaming experience into a festive nightmare. From December 14, 2023-January 4, 2024 immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with Christmas decorations, themed skins, and more. Collect Holiday "Cheer" as you procure items from the Peddler and exchange them for exclusive, delightfully spooky rewards. The Christmas Event is designed to add a touch of merriment to the world of Deceit 2, making deceiving your friends even more thrilling during this joyous season.

Items and Gameplay: Striking the Perfect Balance

In response to player feedback, World Makers has been hard at work balancing various gameplay elements. Today's update ensures that both good and evil factions have equal opportunities for triumph. The Mutation System has been reworked to allow a more refined experience while playing the Infected with a shared pool of six mutations, map-specific traits, and other strategic elements. Items sold by the Peddler have higher randomization and certain items will be disabled in smaller games to ensure a balanced nightmare. Other changes include updates and additions to tasks across various maps, and several tweaks to the escape gameplay. These crucial alterations promise to elevate the overall balance and competitiveness of Deceit 2.

Revamped Menus, UI, and Graphics: A Modern Makeover

World Makers has diligently listened to player feedback and responded with a significant overhaul to the user interface and graphics in Deceit 2. Core menus and UI elements have been meticulously revamped, giving the game a more modern and cleaner aesthetic. New screens and additional scenes have been added to deepen the gaming experience both pre- and post-game, increasing immersion into the Ritual.

