Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Deceive Inc.

Deceive Inc. Receives The New Neon Nights Update

Tripwire Interactive has released new content for Deceive Inc. in Season 2, as players can dive into the shadows of the Neon Nights.

Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios have released a new update for Deceive Inc., as you can play in the Neon Nights event now. This is part of the Season 2 content happening in the game right now, which includes a free weekend you can take part in until Monday morning. You're also getting an all-new Agent that introduces poison gameplay and the new Seasonal Catalog 2 that comes with a ton of cosmetics for you to snag for your favorite characters. We got more info and the trailer below.

Neon Nights – Catalog Season 2: The player-friendly alternative to traditional Battle Pass systems sees a second catalog of offerings with the Neon Nights update. Players can unlock the new agent assassin, Sasori, as well as premium cyberpunk-themed legendary skins for both Sasori and Hans – and special catalog two skins for Squire, Yu-Mi, and Chavez – with Catalog coins earned by playing Deceive Inc. Premium catalog items may be unlocked with Bonds (in-game premium currency), giving access to more unlockable items. Seasoned agents can also dress to impress and further customize their agent's look with a new selection of exclusive inks that add special VFX for the very first time.

New Agent, Sasori: Once the world's most infamous assassin, Sasori took a vow to end his life of bloodshed after rebelling against his former boss, Hans. Sasori later opened his own restaurant in Osaka, where he was living peacefully until he was compelled to return to the field by fellow Deceive Inc. operative Chavez. Sasori's only condition: No collaterals.

New Poison Effect: Sasori also introduces non-lethal poison, a new status effect that comes alongside a unique kit of weapons based around throwing darts and a traditional wakizashi sword. In addition to blocking all forms of healing, the poison also prevents advanced interactions, such as hacking doors. Sasori's base passive ability also traces poisoned agents, allowing him to track targets through walls. This makes Sasori a true threat, enabling him to isolate rival agents before moving in for a strike.

New Limited-time Duo Mode: Available for a limited time during the Deceive Inc. free weekend event, players can look forward to testing the experimental Duo mode, which pits six teams of two against each other. Designed to meet the community's most requested new feature, Duo mode offers a nice middle ground between the game's solo mode and 3-player team match-ups.

HEAT System Updates: Designed to reduce collateral damage and raise its operational standards, Deceive Inc. has introduced this new system to discourage unnecessary harm to civilians. Agents will be penalized with increased vulnerability and suffer extra damage when mistaking civilians for rival agents too many times in a row. Players' HEAT levels will also reduce over time. Since the HEAT system was first introduced with the Misery Empire update, players have had overwhelmingly positive feedback. Sweet Bandit Studios has responded by further increasing consequences for collateral damage with a full heat level penalty for downing a civilian, staff, or technician.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!