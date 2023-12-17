Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic, Ghost Ship Games

Deep Rock Galactic Kicks Off Merry Yuletide 2023

Coffee Stain Publishing has released one last event into Deep Rock Galactic before the end of the year with Merry Yuletide 2023.

Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have launched a new event for Deep Rock Galactic, as the Merry Yuletide 2023 event is now live. The game has added a few new things, nothing major, but there's definitely a cosmetic change in the air as Mission Control has decked the halls of the Space Rig with decorations. The team has brought back Snowballs for the usual snowball fights, as they have also opened up a new mission in the mines of Hoxxes IV. Here you'll have to track down Yuletide Elves for a double mission Performance Point bonus. We have more info on it below as the event is now live!

Deep Rock Galactic – The Merry Yuletide 2023

Snow Off Your Dwarves: Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean the dwarves get to put their feet up! Mission Control has tasked miners with a festive Yearly Performance Bonus Assignment. Complete this, and players will be gifted with Performance Points, resources, an Infused Matrix Core – and the main event, a brand-new Snowglobe hat to dress up in style!

Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean the dwarves get to put their feet up! Mission Control has tasked miners with a festive Yearly Performance Bonus Assignment. Complete this, and players will be gifted with Performance Points, resources, an Infused Matrix Core – and the main event, a brand-new Snowglobe hat to dress up in style! Elves Off The Shelves: A crisis is underway this Yuletide, as another Longbeard Freighter has lost its shipment–this time a contingent of decorative Yuletide Elves, which have rained down across Hoxxes IV. Mission Control has tasked miners with tracking down these lost collectibles across their missions, rewarding the diligent with a lovely Double Mission Performance Point Bonus.

A crisis is underway this Yuletide, as another Longbeard Freighter has lost its shipment–this time a contingent of decorative Yuletide Elves, which have rained down across Hoxxes IV. Mission Control has tasked miners with tracking down these lost collectibles across their missions, rewarding the diligent with a lovely Double Mission Performance Point Bonus. Ghosts Of Headwear Past: Missed out on any of the previous Yuletide presents in Deep Rock Galactic? Fear not! The Fashion of Yuletide Past assignment allows everyone to unlock the entire archive of exceptionally festive Yuletide Headwear. For anyone really looking to really kit out their dwarves for the festivities, the Yuletide Elf Hunt offers the eye-catching Elf Suit and Headwear, the Chillaxe Pickaxe Set, and the Bosco Framework: Yuletide Special.

