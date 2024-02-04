Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Gets Early Access Release Date

After being in development for a while, we now know Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will get an Early Access release in a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor set for release on Steam, February 14.

New top-down shooter features destructible environments and strategic play.

Players can choose from 4 classes and explore 3 unique biomes on Hoxxes IV.

Overwhelm 20 enemy types and deploy 40 weapons to conquer the depths.

Indie game studios Ghost Ship Publishing and Funday Games have given Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor an Early Access release date this month. After being in development for several months, the spin-off shoot'em up will be released on PC via Steam on Valentine's Day, February 14. You can see more of the game in the latest trailer here as we wait for it to be released in about a week and a half.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a single-player, top-down shoot'em up game featuring iconic dwarves and bugs from the world of Deep Rock Galactic. The game evolves the surging 'survivor-like' genre by implementing terrain destruction in the form of mining, allowing for strategic route planning as dwarves navigate fiery caves and treacherous cliffs in search of minerals to mine and glyphids to slay. The moment-to-moment gameplay is also influenced by the mission structure, as miners descend deeper into the planet, obtaining new sets of objectives and choosing upgrades in an action roguelike manner.

4 Iconic Classes – Scout, Driller, Engineer, and Gunner will all be available on release, offering players unique class-specific perks to tackle the depths of Hoxxes IV.

– Scout, Driller, Engineer, and Gunner will all be available on release, offering players unique class-specific perks to tackle the depths of Hoxxes IV. 3 Bustling Biomes – Crystalline Caverns, Magma Core, and Hollow Bough will await miners brave enough to venture inward, each biome posing a unique challenge. Rivers of lava and lethal vegetation lie in wait, and can be used to players's advantage.

– Crystalline Caverns, Magma Core, and Hollow Bough will await miners brave enough to venture inward, each biome posing a unique challenge. Rivers of lava and lethal vegetation lie in wait, and can be used to players's advantage. 20 Enemy Types – Macteras, Glyphids, and Dreadnoughts of all shapes and sizes roam the caverns of Hoxxes IV, and they will attack you on sight. From small Grunts to imposing Praetorians and airborne Macteras, miners better stock up on lead and slap the dice for good luck.

– Macteras, Glyphids, and Dreadnoughts of all shapes and sizes roam the caverns of Hoxxes IV, and they will attack you on sight. From small Grunts to imposing Praetorians and airborne Macteras, miners better stock up on lead and slap the dice for good luck. 40 Weapons – From iconic Deep Rock Galactic rifles to brand new tools of destruction, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will have a little something for everyone, usually filled with gunpowder and malicious intent.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!