Del Rey Set To Publish Critical Role: Vox Machina – Kith & Kin

Critical Role has another book on the way, this time a novel being published by Del Ray called Critical Role: Vox Machina – Kith & Kin. The book is being written by the #1 New York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp as this entirely new story separate from the campaign featuring twins Vex'ahlia and Vax'ildan (along with Trinket), follows their exploits in a stand-alone story years before they meet the rest of their party. According to the brief synopsis, after leaving the unwelcoming refuge of Syngorn, the twins become entangled in a web spun by the Clasp. For the first time, the twins find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict that threatens the home they have carried with each other for years. The book is available for pre-order as we speak and is set to be released on October 26th, 2021. We have a couple quotes below from today's announcement from both the character's actors about what they think of this new adventure.

"It's hard for me to think of something more central to all my memories of Critical Role than the bond between the twins," said Liam O'Brien who plays Vax'ildan on Critical Role. "Discovering and creating their story and their friendship with Laura has been one of the greatest parts of this entire journey and I'm thrilled to dive deeper into their past together with this book." "I spent so much of my time growing up pouring over fantasy series," said Laura Bailey who plays Vex'ahlia in Critical Role. "I always searched for new ways to find out more about the characters I loved. It's kind of surreal to get to do that now with characters we created. The twins are a part of Liam and I, deeply ingrained, and I can't wait to uncover more of their relationship with this story."