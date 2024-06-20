Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Deliver Us The Moon, KeokeN Interactive

Deliver Us The Moon Arrives On Nintendo Switch In Mid-July

Wired Productions will finally bring Deliver Us The Moon over to the Nintendo Switch, as the game arrives in full in mid-July.

Article Summary Deliver Us The Moon launches on Nintendo Switch mid-July with full updates.

Sci-Fi thriller set in a resource-depleted apocalyptic future on the moon.

Players tackle energy crises as Earth's last astronaut with robot ASE sidekick.

Gameplay includes solving puzzles, exploring lunar facilities, and survival elements.

Indie game publisher Wired Productions and Dutch developer KeokeN Interactive have confirmed that Deliver Us The Moon will be released for Nintendo Switch next month. The game has been out for over two years on PC and consoles, but now Switch players will get the full game, with all the content and updates released since launch, on July 16, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait out the next four weeks for it to arrive.

Deliver Us The Moon

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth's natural resources are depleted. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon. The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity. During this adventure, your only companion is a small robot named ASE. Together you will traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, gather clues and ultimately uncover the secrets and hidden agendas of those long gone!

Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space? The narrative focuses on topical issues, like climate change and the depletion of the world's natural resources. Experience sequences of 1st and 3rd person play, as Deliver Us The Moon takes you on a genre busting narrative adventure. Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom – by foot, rover or monorail. Ruins of previous lunar missions have many stories and secrets to tell.

Use your Astrotool to uncover the history of the lunar colony. With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilise the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets and robot arms. With oxygen tanks running out and the never-ending void of Space staring you down, staying alive won't be so easy. Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles.

