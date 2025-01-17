Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delverium, Sagestone Games

Delverium Announces February Launch Date For Steam

The brand-new survival sandbox adventure game Delverium has confirmed it will be released on PC via Steam in early February

Article Summary Delverium launches on Steam February 7 with survival sandbox adventures for up to 4 players.

Explore diverse biomes and dungeons, collecting resources to craft gear and build shelters.

Engage in farming, recruit NPCs, and uncover mysteries to become the hero of Delverium.

Play solo, split-screen, or online with friends to restore stability to the perilous world.

Indie game developer and publisher Sagestone Games has confirmed the release date for their latest game, Delverium. The game is a survival sandbox adventure where up to four players can work together to explore the vast lands of this place, finding what they need to live here and survive while also trying to restore a bit of stability to everything. We have more details and the latest trailer here, as the game will drop on February 7 on Steam.

Delverium

Explore a vast procedurally generated world in this survival sandbox adventure for 1-4 players. Gather resources, build shelters, tend your farm, recruit NPCs, craft items, or take on high-risk dungeon crawling as you delve into the unknown. Be warned: Only the most courageous hero can uncover the secrets of Delverium. Could this be you? Unlock and craft a huge array of items, including food, tools, weapons, armor, and building materials. Build shelters for safety and recruit NPCs who provide valuable trading options. Enjoy many quality-of-life features like nested crafting and an expandable player inventory.

Till the soil, plant seeds, water your crops and watch your farm grow. Breed animals, catch fish and gather wild ingredients to combine with your harvest in a wide range of cooking recipes to eat and trade. Discover exotic biomes, hidden caves, and dangerous dungeons that abound on the land. Explore far and wide to mine ores, collect rare materials, unearth lost treasures, defeat foes and loot unique items. There is a great peril infecting the land, and you are the only hero who can restore stability. Uncover lost fragments of lore and hunt down the 'Faults' to piece together the hidden truth of Delverium. Be it casual farming, settlement building, exploring the unknown, or delving into dangerous dungeons, Play how you like and enjoy Delverium either solo or with up to 3 friends in split-screen and online multiplayer.

