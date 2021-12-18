Demeo Reveals Its 2022 Content Roadmap Featuring PvP Mode

Resolution Games revealed all of their upcoming plans for the VR RPG Demeo this week as we got a look at the 2022 roadmap. Along with the release of the third adventure "Roots of Evil", we got the full rundown of everything they have planned down below. Including a new PvP mode, a new hangout, and the addition of a new class in The Bard. No dates have been set for anything beyond the PC Edition (due in April) the new adventure, which is available now.

Demeo: PC Edition: Launching in Early Access on Steam on April 7, Demeo: PC Edition has been rethought from the ground up for the PC gaming audience. This new PC Edition will offer cross-play functionality, letting players group up with VR users (or just other PC players if they'd prefer) when forming their parties. This version will include all of the adventures released to date, with the promise to deliver all future adventures simultaneously across all available platforms. Demeo: PC Edition can be wishlisted starting today on Steam.

PvP Mode: Also in 2022, Demeo will expand its cooperative dungeon crawling fun into the fierceness of competitive battles with the launch of a player-versus-player mode. PvP mode will turn friends into enemies by pitting magic against steel with up to four players joining in the fray to determine who is the one true champion in your party.

Player's Hangout: When you're not traversing the dungeon in a quest for treasure and glory, it's important to have a place where you can just socialize and chill. On February 24, 2022, Demeo will add a whole new environment where you can meet other players, customize your avatar, and play mini-games — including the homage arcade game Hauntlet, designed by Doom co-creator and Resolution Games senior creative director Tom Hall.

Demeo's Third Adventure: Roots of Evil: Available today, the third adventure in the game's growing fantasy universe, Roots of Evil (trailer here), takes players out of the dungeons and onto the surface world for the first time. A commune of druids in the Drych Forest have captured a being of absolute evil — but can they control their captive without being corrupted themselves? Gather your heroes and help liberate the forest from the Roots of Evil!

A New Hero Class: The Bard: In addition to a new adventure, today's Roots of Evil update adds a fifth playable champion to the cast of adventurers: Molthas the Bard. Equipped with both lute and dagger, the bard class has songs that can buff your fellow party members, silence your enemies and even summon a mighty wind that destroys everything in its path. Can you win your new and old conquests with this worthy hero? Try now as Roots of Evil and the Bard are available as a free update for all players starting today.

More Adventures to Come: Following the availability of adventures 'The Black Sarcophagus', 'Realm of the Rat King', and today's launch of 'Roots of Evil', Resolution Games has plenty more in store for Demeo. Two brand new adventures will arrive in 2022, with details to be revealed at a later date.