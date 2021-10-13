Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Gets A Launch Trailer

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Before they officially launch the game, SEGA has released a launch trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The game is set to be released on October 15th for Steam on PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, both current and next-gen. We have the trailer for you down below along with more info on the game as we prepare for its release this Friday.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles New Trailer
Credit: SEGA

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a demon slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.

  • Exhilarating Arena Battles – Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime and the series' official spinoff, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online.
  • Moving Drama – Take up the sword as Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.
  • Thrilling Boss Battles – Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro's mettle.
  • Original Anime Voice Cast – The original English and Japanese voice casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.