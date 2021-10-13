Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Gets A Launch Trailer

Before they officially launch the game, SEGA has released a launch trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The game is set to be released on October 15th for Steam on PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, both current and next-gen. We have the trailer for you down below along with more info on the game as we prepare for its release this Friday.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a demon slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.