The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 35: Rainbow Trainers

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Yesterday, we took a look at the Rainbow Rare VSTAR and VMAX cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. This set sees all of the Full Art Trainers included also get the Rainbow Rare treatment. The full list of Secret Rare Trainer Supporter cards in the set is as follows:

Arezu Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Colress's Experiment Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Fantina Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Iscan Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Lady Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Miss Fortune Sisters Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Thornton Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Volo Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Due to the limited color palette of this card type, the Full Art versions of these cards tend to go for more in the secondary market even though the Rainbow Rare versions are technically rarer.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.