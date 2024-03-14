Posted in: 10 Chambers, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Den Of Wolves

Den Of Wolves Releases New Developer Video About Its Creation

Check out the latest developer video for Den Of Wolves, in which the team at 10 Chambers go over the initial creation of the game.

Article Summary 10 Chambers unveils a developer video for the heist FPS Den Of Wolves.

Ulf Andersson spurred to action on game creation by candid advice.

Den Of Wolves offers session-based, co-op heists in Midway City.

The game's narrative centers on illicit jobs in a corporate battleground.

Developer and publisher 10 Chambers have released a new developer video today for Den Of Wolves, in which the team talks about making the game. The crux of the video is how the team was discussing making this game for a while until someone told Creative Director Ulf Andersson to "stop f-ing around and do the game." This eight-minute video covers the journey the studio made toward making this game while they were also working on content for GTFO. Enjoy the video here as we wait to lean more about the game's release.

Den Of Wolves

Den of Wolves is a cooperative heist FPS where you and your friends operate as criminals-for-hire in Midway City, an unregulated innovation zone. You take advantage of the growing need for "unauthorized errands" created by rival business entities in this corporate haven. With Den of Wolves, we are creating an action-packed techno-thriller – a session-based cooperative heist shooter where you can make your mark whether you have 20 minutes or 2 hours to play. Plan and execute heists through industrial espionage, sabotage, theft, and assassinations. Gather your crew, decide the best approach, acquire the weapons, gadgets, and intel, penetrate the security systems, and execute the heist. Missions are dynamic and unpredictable as your crew are thrown from stealth to full-on action and back to mind-bending scenarios.

Den of Wolves is about taking down scores together with your crew – and hopefully gaining some new friends along the way. Founded by an elite consortium of global corporations, Midway Island is an unregulated innovation zone created to combat a global data security threat caused by deep learning AI. With no human rights agencies to appease, they developed a new data transmission and storage concept based on the human brain – so fundamentally different from traditional network architecture, AI couldn't navigate it. With security came market confidence, and now Midway City has become a sprawling nerve center for international trade – it is the new land of opportunity, and where there is opportunity, crime finds a way…

