Denshattack! Reveals Guest Composter In Latest Trailer

The latest update for the game Denshattack! revealed a special guest composer whow ill be adding some new track to the game

Article Summary Denshattack! announces Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes as a special guest for the game's soundtrack.

Experience fast-paced train-skateboarding action across colorful Japanese cities and wild environments.

Battle gangs, rebel rivals, and outrageous bosses as you race against the sinister Miraidō corporation.

Customize your ride, master unique tricks, and journey from Kyushu’s countryside to Hokkaido snowfields.

Indie game developer Undercoders and publisher Fireshine Games revealed their upcoming game Denshattack! will have a guest composer providing music for the game. The team confirmed that Tee Lopes will be joining the already stacked roster of composers, adding to the already impressive soundtrack for the insane gravity-breaking bus-skateboarding title. We have the full rundown of all the tracks and composers here, as the game is planned for launch on PC, XSX|S, and PS5 sometime this year.

Composers

Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4, Penny's Big Breakaway)

(Sonic Mania, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4, Penny's Big Breakaway) Shoji Meguro (Persona series, Metaphor: ReFantazio)

(Persona series, Metaphor: ReFantazio) Andrew One (GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra)

(GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra) Sean Bialo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, Penny's Big Breakaway, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge – Radical Remixes)

(Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, Penny's Big Breakaway, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge – Radical Remixes) 2 Mello (Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Celeste B-sides, Sackboy: A Big Adventure)

(Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Celeste B-sides, Sackboy: A Big Adventure) Ryo Nagamatsu (Splatoon series, Mario Kart Series, The Legend of Zelda series)

(Splatoon series, Mario Kart Series, The Legend of Zelda series) Richard Jacques (Jet Set Radio series, Headhunter, 007 Blood Stone, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy)

(Jet Set Radio series, Headhunter, 007 Blood Stone, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) The Noble Demon (Nightmare Kart, Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania)

(Nightmare Kart, Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania) Harumi Fujita "OkanP" (Mega Man 3, Final Fight series, Tomba!, Streets of Rage 4)

(Mega Man 3, Final Fight series, Tomba!, Streets of Rage 4) Kohta Takahashi (Ridge Racer, Ace Combat 2, Tekken 5)

(Ridge Racer, Ace Combat 2, Tekken 5) Toni Leys (Go Slimey Go!, Super Farming Boy)

Performers

Takenobu Mitsuyoshi (Daytona USA, Virtua Fighter series, Sega Rally Championship)

(Daytona USA, Virtua Fighter series, Sega Rally Championship) Lotus Juice (PersonaJojo, Soul Eater, City Hunter)

(PersonaJojo, Soul Eater, City Hunter) MIYACHI

Alice Peralta (Splatoon)

(Splatoon) milkyPRISM

JUNKY58%

THE DO DO DO's

Yunosuke

Denshattack!

Flip, trick and grind your train in a fast-paced, off-the-rails ride through a colourful Japanese dystopia. Outmatch rival gangs, wreck a shady megacorp, and take back the tracks with nothing but skill, speed, and style. Hop aboard your custom gravity-defying train and embark on a hectic quest to defeat the sinister Miraidō corporation, alongside a vibrant pack of outcasts. Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through Japan's biggest cities, as well as a world of meadows, volcanoes and oceans. Rack up points and chase that sweet high score as you flip, trick and stick the landing in your customisable ride.

Face off against a lineup of reimagined Japanese trains, gain the respect of an underground network of gangs and rebels, and turn rivals to allies as you master your skills. Journey from naive beginner to seasoned pro as you strive to race the fastest train in existence and become a legendary Denshattacker! From mecha magical girls to moving castles, and mechanical worms to a Denshattacker army — face a flurry of madcap bosses that get wilder and wilder the further you get. Use what you've learned to stop them in their tracks. Travel from the countryside of Kyushu through the metropolises of Osaka, Tokyo and more, now sealed under domes by Miraidō. Venture across Japan to the snowfields of Hokkaido… and beyond! Each new region holds fresh challenges to beat and rules to break.

