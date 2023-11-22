Posted in: Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Destiny 2, Games, The Witcher, Video Games | Tagged: Geralt of Rivia

Destiny 2 Announces New Crossover Event With The Witcher

Bungie and CD Project Red have come together for a special crossover event, as The Witcher will make his way into Destiny 2.

Article Summary Bungie teams with CD Projekt Red for a Witcher crossover in Destiny 2.

Geralt of Rivia-inspired cosmetics come to Destiny 2 on November 28.

Items include armor ornaments, Ghost shell, and The Witcher emote.

Cosmetic items are purchasable in-game, not unlockable by playing.

Bungie announced they will have a special crossover with CD Projekt Red as The Witch will make an appearance of sorts in Destiny 2. As you can see from the artwork below, the two teams have combined their efforts to put a Geralt of Rivia Transmats into the game. The content will drop into the game on November 28 as part of the Season of the Wish. Those who wish to spruce up their Guardian armor have the option of choosing a few different cosmetics that have been inspired by Geralt of Rivia, as you may equip them to slay the beasts and monsters of space. For a limited time, you'll be able to snag armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, a ship, a Sparrow, an emote, and a finisher that all harken to The Witcher III.

In some ways, it's kind of cool, and in other ways, it's a bit confusing as it doesn't make a ton of sense why we're suddenly getting this cosmetic crossover now. Keep in mind that while we don't have price points, all of these items are going to be in the shop; they're not unlockables. Couple that with the fact that Destiny 2, both in-game and behind the scenes, has had a rough year, and it just feels like this is just a cash-grab moment.

