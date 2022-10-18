Destiny 2 Brings Back The Festival Of The Lost Event For Halloween

Bungie is getting back into the Halloween spirit again as they have brought back the fan-favorite Festival Of The Lost event to Destiny 2. Kicking off today and running all the way through November 8th, you'll have a chance to get some new armor that looks both haunting and hilarious, as you do your own version of trick-or-treating by collecting masks and treats via completing challenges. Which you can find both in and around Haunted Sectors throughout the system. Some of the goodies you'll be able to snag include the new Legendary Sniper Rifle Mechabre, the Mech-themed armor ornament set, and additional cosmetics unlocked in the Festival of the Lost Event Card. We have more info from the team below as you can go play the event right now

Event Card Rewards

The new Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Event Card introduces challenges as well as free and premium rewards for all players. Similar to the Solstice event last Season, players can use the Event Card to unlock new cosmetic items such as a new emote, ship, Exotic Ghost, and more.

Haunted Sectors

New this year is the Haunted Sector in the EDZ, where the ghoulish Cabal will attempt to trick you out of your treats. Guardians can explore the frightening Haunted Sector playlist, where players take on the Headless Ones in new and returning Haunted Sectors.

Mech-themed Armor Ornaments

Last year, the community voted on their Festival of the Lost costumes for the first time, and now they've done it again with #TeamMech. Now available in the Eververse store for Bright Dust or Silver, players can grab their Mech-themed armor to trick-or-treat around the system in style.

Destiny 2 Bungie Rewards

The Headless One T-Shirt is available at the Bungie Store to Guardians who achieve the Bookworm 1 Triumph by unlocking 1/3 of the pages for Book of the Forgotten during the Festival of the Lost event. Also, the Ghost Writer Collectible Medallion Pin will be available for pre-order from the Bungie Store for players who complete the new in-game Seal and the title associated with it. The last day to unlock these rewards is at the end of the event on November 8.