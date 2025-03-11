Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: Heresy

Destiny 2: Heresy Launched Act II: Court Of Blades Today

Destiny 2: Heresyhas finally launched the second of their three part story, as Act II: Court Of Blades, and the Guardian Games, are out now

Article Summary Experience Act II: Court Of Blades with new three-player activity in Destiny 2: Heresy.

Guardian Games return with Rushdown, offering class-based challenges in its newest edition.

Moments of Triumph celebrates player achievements, offering exclusive rewards and titles.

Earn Bungie Rewards like T-Shirts and Pins by completing Triumphs before May 6, 2025.

Bungie has launched the latest chapter of content for Destiny 2: Heresy, as Act II: Court Of Blades is available to play right now. Among the new additions to the game comes new storyline content related to this latest expansion, as well as the return of the Guardian Games, although it doesn't feel like as big of a deal as it has in the past. We have the details from the devs below as the content is live.

Destiny 2: Heresy – Act II: Court Of Blades

Court of Blades, a new three-player activity, challenges players to battle through escalating waves of enemies in a fight for the throne of the Taken King. Inspired by the original Destiny's Court of Oryx, this activity introduces rune-based mechanics that allow players to enhance their playstyles and tackle increasingly difficult encounters.

Guardian Games also makes its grand return today, allowing Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters to compete for class-based glory in a variety of challenges. This year introduces Rushdown, a boss rush-style activity featuring challenging encounters from Destiny 2 campaigns, Seasonal story missions, and Exotic missions, with escalating difficulty and three distinct modes. Completing at least three encounters in any mode guarantees a Guardian Games weapon drop, while those who conquer Expert mode will have the chance to earn fully Masterworked Guardian Games weapons.

The annual Moments of Triumph event continues, celebrating Guardians' accomplishments throughout the year of The Final Shape. Open to all, players can complete Triumphs across various activities to earn exclusive rewards and the coveted MMXXIV Title. Players who complete any of the following by 9:59 AM PDT on May 6, 2025, will earn the corresponding Bungie Rewards offer to purchase these items from the Bungie Store:

Moments of Triumph T-Shirt: Complete the Moments of Triumph T-Shirt Token Triumph

Complete the Moments of Triumph T-Shirt Token Triumph Moments of Triumph Light and Darkness Pin: Complete the Light and Darkness Triumph

Complete the Light and Darkness Triumph MMXXIV Title Pin: Complete the MMXXIV Title

