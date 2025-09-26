Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Desert Perpetua, Destiny

Destiny 2 Reveals New Epic Raid: The Desert Perpetua

Destiny 2 has a new Epic Raid that is launching tomorrow as the developers revealed new details about The Desert Perpetua

Article Summary Destiny 2 launches The Desert Perpetua Epic Raid with new challenges, rewards, and difficult encounters.

First 48 hours feature Contest Mode, where players fight for World First status and exclusive raid belts.

Epic raid clears grant Legendary weapons, upgraded armor, and the Strand Rocket Launcher Exotic catalyst.

Clearing the raid before December 5, 2025 unlocks special Bungie Rewards, including a raid ring and gear.

Bungie revealed details about their first Epic Raid taking place this week in Destiny 2, as players will be able to dive into The Desert Perpetua. This version of the raid will put a new spin on things, as players will see everything amped up to a new level for you to overcome. We have more details on the raid from the team below as it will launch on September 27, 2025.

Destiny 2 – The Desert Perpetua

The epic version of the raid introduces new challenges, rewards, and pursuits, testing each fireteam's coordination. Completing these new challenges allows players to earn new Legendary weapons and upgraded stylized armor. Also, completing the new quest for the epic raid unlocks attunement for the raid vendor and rewards a catalyst for the raid's exclusive Exotic weapon, the Strand Rocket Launcher, Whirling Ovation.

The epic raid will launch in Contest Mode for the first 48 hours, a more difficult challenge that caps players' Power and makes enemies more aggressive. With an updated loot pool for Contest Mode, first-time encounter clears will drop Tier 5 gear, and completing all encounters grants an exclusive emblem, the raid Exotic, and its catalyst. The first fireteam to complete the epic raid on Contest mode will earn raid belts to commemorate their legacy as World First Race champions. Once the first Contest Mode run is cleared, the normal version of the epic raid will be available for players.

Players who complete The Desert Perpetual epic raid before December 5, 2025, at 9:59 am PT will unlock the Bungie Rewards offer to purchase the Desert Perpetual Epic Raid Ring, which will be available to purchase until January 6, 2026, 9:59am PT. Also, the Desert Perpetual Bungie Rewards dates have been extended to December 5, 2025, 9:59am PT, allowing players to complete the raid, regular or epic, and unlock the raid jacket and raid sling bag from Bungie Rewards.

