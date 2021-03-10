Destiny Child Celebrates 10M Downloads Milestone

Shift Up is marking a milestone for their mobile title Destiny Child as the game has surpassed 10 million downloads since it launched. The game has been around for just over three years and in that time they have managed to take the game to a global level, appealing to fans across several countries and earning a massive following that rivals other titles in the same genre. Now the team behind the game would like to celebrate the milestone in style. Starting this week, they will be kicking off an in-game celebration where players and community members alike can partake in festivities for free. All you have to do is download the latest content update on both App Store and Google Play. Here's a little more info on the event.

From now through server maintenance on Thursday, April 1, players can log into Destiny Child to collect celebratory special lucky boxes. Each box offers random valuable rewards, including Child Summon Tickets, Ignition Core Materials, Equipment Craft Tools, Crystals and Blood Gems. Similarly, new Destiny Child fans and players who have not logged in for the past 30 days will receive the 5★ Tamamo Child, Crystals and other various rewards across eight log-in days. In addition to the 10 million downloads celebration events, an all-new Raid and storyline have been added.

It's a pretty cool milestone for the game to reach that not a lot of apps even make it to that have been around for double that time. The team behind it should be very proud of the achievement. Though it does make us wonder what the next goal for the app is and what the plan is going forward. You can read more intricate details about the upcoming update in their community forums here.