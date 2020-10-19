Destiny Child Gets Two New DOAXVV Characters For The Event

Koei Tecmo and Shift Up revealed two new Dead Or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation (DOAXVV) characters are coming to Destiny Child. The two have already been pairing up for an event happening over the month of October, which apparently has been doing really well for everyone involved. So they decided to plop two more characters down into the game for people to play as. As you can see, the two new characters are Leifang and Ayane, as we have details from the devs below about what they bring to the game. You can jump into the game right now and try them out as it is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Today, Destiny Child players can join in the fun by interacting with Kasumi, Honoka, and Marie Rose from the two games' original collaboration from 2019. DOAXVV also delivers two unprecedented new head-turning characters, 5★ Ayane and 5★ Leifang for players to collect as part of this collaboration. Similarly, Destiny Child players can unlock and suit-up in specially themed costumes by completing the new World Boss Trial and Narrative Dungeon. Both new characters boast impressive abilities, with 5★ Ayane offering Wood Type Attacker perks, and 5★ Leifang wielding Fire Type Debuffer powers. In addition to DOAXVV's five new characters, Destiny Child receives the following miscellaneous content in today's update: Soul Cartas – Two all-new Soul Cartas are now available for players to experience illustrations of DOAXVV's famous characters illustrations, including the 5★ "Relaxing Beach" and 5★ "Excuse Me..?"

Bitter Sweet Vacation Event – From now through server maintenance on Thursday, Nov. 5, players can collect "Venus Memories" in various dungeons to earn rewards such as Ayane's three-piece equipment bundle and the 5★ "Excuse Me..?" Soul Carta.