Details Emerge For Second Hearthstone Masters Tour Of 2022

Blizzard Entertainment released details today for the second Hearthstone Masters Tour for 2022 taking place this weekend. Again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic still happening around the globe, organizers have yet again taken the tournament online and will have players competing in the fictitious Ruins Of Alterac. This particular tournament will have more than 400 players from over 40 countries battle it out with the new meta in place as they continue the fight between Alliance and Horde. All for a shot at taking home their share of the $250k prize pool, as well as the title of Masters Tour Champion. The event will be taking place starting on Friday, March 18th, and running all the way to March 20th. We have more info below as well as how to earn special drops for watching.

There's more than just money and pride on the line! The top 32 players from Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe that don't already have invites will receive one for Hearthstone Masters Tour 3, taking place April 22-24. Players are also hoping to earn enough points to advance to the Summer Championship and Grandmasters: Last Call, each providing potential invites to the 2022 World Championship. Will APAC claim its first Masters Tour championship, or will China further cement itself as the dominant region in the world? Be sure to link your YouTube and Battle.net accounts to earn Fractured in Alterac Valley as you watch all weekend long, only on YouTube!

You can earn up to two Fractured in Alterac Valley card packs this weekend as you watch Masters Tour Ruins of Alterac! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the entire four hours in one sitting, your time will still count toward earning the Drops.