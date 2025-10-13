Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Devil Jam, Rogueside

Devil Jam Confirmed For Early November Release

Devil Jam has been given a November launch date, as you can try out a free demo of the game right now for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Devil Jam launches this November for PC and all major consoles, with a Steam demo available now.

Play as a rocker trapped in Hell, fighting through hordes and rival musicians to become a legend.

Features rhythm-based auto-attacks, unique inventory management, and hand-drawn visuals.

Explore semi-random worlds and experiment with over 4.93 quadrillion possible inventory builds.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside confirmed they have given their new game, Devil Jam, a proper launch date for next month. Originally being planned for a Summer release, the game about a rocker being forced to accept contract work from The Devil after finding himself in Hell, will now be released on November 3 for PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game has a free demo out now for Steam Next Fest.

Devil Jam

In Devil Jam you play as a musician in his humble and difficult beginnings. In search for a better future you end up accepting a work contract from the Devil himself. You find yourself stuck in hell with only one mission: To liberate it from Death's hordes. Get ready to carve out your legend by jamming to the music while fending off endless underworld hordes of fanatical groupies, angry mobs, and rival musicians. And ultimately, defeat the greatest metal singer of all time, Death, claiming your place as an immortal, legendary artist!

Rhythm-based auto-attacking patterns!

A unique inventory system where power and weapon placement matters!

Hand-drawn characters, effects, enemies, and bosses!

Semi-randomly generated world with lootable shrines!

Over 4.93 quadrillion possible inventory combinations (excluding passives)!

