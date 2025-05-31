Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DRAGO Entertainment, Gas Station Simulator, HeartBeat Games

Gas Station Simulator Reveals New RV Camp DLC

Gas Station Simulator is opening up a new area for you to expand into, as the RV Camp DLC will give you some new neighbors

Article Summary Gas Station Simulator unveils the RV Camp DLC, expanding gameplay with a new campground next to the station

Players manage Ruby’s RV resort, renting out spots and improving the campground’s reputation and guest experience

New features let you hire employees, host special events, and boost customer satisfaction at your campsite

Latest update adds dynamic fuel pricing and controller support, bringing more control to station management

Indie game studios Drago Entertainment and HeartBeat Games revealed the next DLC for Gas Station Simulator, as they'll be adding a new RC Camp to the area. Those familiar with the game will know that there's tons of land around your gas station, including a space where people who work for you live in RVs. Now it looks like that area will be expanding as you'll have a lot for RV drivers to camp out and stay the night, or have an extended stay, with an RV resort next door. We have the finer details here, along with notes on the most recent free update, as the DLC will be released later this year.

Gas Station Simulator – RV Camp

Assume the role of campground manager Ruby as she sets up shop alongside the gas station. Help Ruby fulfill her dream of creating the ultimate RV resort, welcoming guests from around the world. Rent out RV spots to visitors, take on challenges, participate in mini-games, and help raise the resort's reputation, all in the name of customer satisfaction! Expand the campground by unlocking the ability to hire employees to help support Ruby and keep things running smoothly. Engage in positive interactions with guests, keep them entertained, and help foster the experience of a lifetime. Attract a growing customer base and leave them feeling like Ruby's RV Camp is the hottest destination in town!

Gas Station Simulator also brings an update introducing new pricing mechanics. Managers now determine their own fuel prices, dynamically controlling the economic system. Carefully balance the price of fuels based on the business needs, and heed caution. Raising prices is a high-risk, high-reward strategy that could potentially drive away customers, while lower prices boost customer traffic at the cost of reduced income. The latest update, featuring dynamic fuel pricing, is now available and includes controller support, which players have eagerly requested since Gas Station Simulator's launch.

