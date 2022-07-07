Devin Booker Revealed As NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete

2K Games finally revealed their primary cover athlete for NBA 2K23 as Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns will grace this year's entry. After a week of showing off Michael Jordan on the special editions and Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird for the WNBA edition, we now see the final artwork for the Standard and Deluxe Standard editions. And both of them look pretty nice as they show off an Arizona desert in the background. We were also given finalized info on what the game will be doing this time around, which we have all of that info along with a couple of quotes for you below. The game will be released on PC and consoles on September 9th, 2022.

"It's a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K," said Devin Booker. "I've been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it's surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who've been cover athletes. I'm also honored to share this year's covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT's, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game." "It was only fitting for Michael Jordan and Devin Booker to be the NBA 2K23 global cover stars," said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K. "Michael established himself as one of the greatest athletes in history, and his generational impact on the game is remarkable. MJ's accomplishments, along with Devin Booker's young, yet already outstanding career, will continue to inspire basketball fans around the world for years to come. It also goes without saying that this year's WNBA cover celebrates two of the most outstanding players in the league, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make their mark on basketball history."

This year, NBA 2K23 will offer four editions of the game in an array of digital and physical formats: a Standard Edition, a cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition, a Michael Jordan Edition and an all-new, exclusive Championship Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions of NBA 2K23 are available for pre-order now and will release worldwide on September 9: The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the Standard Edition, recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this Fall. More information will be shared in the coming months;

The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99 and grants players access to the Standard Edition across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; along with MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves;

The Michael Jordan Edition will be available for $99.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and features 100K Virtual Currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition;

The brand new Championship Edition will be available for $149.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass; 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; and exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch, in addition to the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the Michael Jordan Edition. This edition will have limited availability and the digital version will only be available for pre-order. Physical versions will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last.

Dual-gen access is included for the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Michael Jordan Edition, and the Championship Edition for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.