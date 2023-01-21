Devolver Tumble Time Launches On Mobile On January 26th Devolver Digital will be bringing their self-referential title Devolver Tumble Time over to mobile devices this coming Thursday.

Devolver Digital announced this week that Devolver Tumble Time will be making its way over to mobile devices on January 26th. The brainchild of indie developer Nopopo, the game has been teased for a hot minute and has been taking pre-registrations since December. But now the team is ready to drop it onto iOs and Android devices as you can play several mini-games featuring characters from various Devolver titles. We got the latest trailer for you down below to enjoy before it launches this coming Thursday.

"Devolver Tumble Time is the future's future of physics-based puzzle gameplay, elegant monetization, and strategic brand integration. Choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games and rack up big points matching and clearing their impossibly adorable heads from the tumbler. Get hyped enough and unleash each character's special ability to clear huge chunks and earn power-ups to create chaotic chain reactions. Then maybe watch some entertaining ads."

"Choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games, matching and bursting their impossibly adorable heads as they plummet into the tumbler. Each 60-second round will challenge your Devolver brand recognition in unpredictable and unprecedented ways. Pump up the hype bar and unleash each character's special ability to clear huge numbers and create chaotic chain reactions by earning increasingly explosive power-ups."

"Devolver's CFO, Fork Parker, makes his mobile game debut as a challenge dispensing email spammer. "People seem to believe I've ceased to exist," commented the cantankerous codger. "Let's see them try to ignore me when I'm force-pushing notifications up their ass." With over 14 different types of in-game currency, fancy ads, endless upgrade tiers, super special offers, and more besides, you'll soon learn that with Devolver Tumble Time the only thing that isn't free is your life."