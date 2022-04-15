Diablo II: Resurrected Receives Latest Patch With New Ladder System

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new patch for Diablo II: Resurrected as they incorporated a new ladder system. The team released Patch 2.4, which comes with a TON of content and fixes added to the game that is going to make your next journey through the underbelly of all the tunnels and caverns a little more "enjoyable". Well, depends on what your definition of enjoyable is. The patch includes updates to mercenaries, rune words, new horadric recipes, item bonus changes, the infernal race addition, new class balances, and more. We have some of the notes on the ladder system below as you can read more at the link above.

We are excited to invite you the Diablo II: Resurrected competitive Ladder system starting on April 28, PT. The Ladder launch represents an optional ranked competitive system of the game through a series of modes available to select from with a fresh Ladder-specific character. Each mode will have their own leaderboard where players compete to strategically gain experience within a limited timeframe while having access to Ladder-specific content. When the Ladder season ends, leaderboard rankings will reset, transitioning characters to non-ladder mode, giving players an opportunity to store their hard-earned treasured loot as a new Ladder season awaits them. Select Diablo II: Resurrected content will be exclusively for Ladder modes

Players can use /ladder and /helpladder chat commands to retrieve season start and end information

Ladder information is made available in the leaderboard UI, and for console, players will be updated upon loading into each game

At the end of a season, your Ladder character will be converted to a non- Ladder character, along with any Ladder -exclusive items your character has equipped or in their inventory

Once a season ends, you will have until the start of the season after next to retrieve items from your seasonal Ladder shared stash tab to bring into your normal online play For example, once Season 1 ends, you have until Season 3 begins to retrieve items from your Season 1 stash. Any items not retrieved will be lost forever

