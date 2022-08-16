Diablo Immortal Receives Second Mini Update For August

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new mini update Diablo Immortal this week, the second of two updates for the month of August. The update will add in two new limited-time gameplay events with Fractured Plane and Echo Of The Immortal. The first will take you through a 15-level gauntlet, while the second will have you face off in a repeatable PvP game mode. Plus, they will offer new ways to earn rewards in Into The Dark Wood, as well as the return of Hungering Moon, the addition of a brand-new cosmetic set, plus 36 new legendary items, and a few feature updates to cap it off. We have more on the first event below, and you can read more about the update on their official blog.

In a place like Sanctuary, even those with the utmost mental fortitude can find themselves lost to the unrelenting darkness spread by the Burning Hells. Broken. Shattered. Trapped in the deepest recesses of their mind—entering the Fractured Plane is the only way forward.

The Fractured Plane is a new limited-time event where players enter an unexplored realm of their existence. A 15-floor gauntlet, inhabited by the fiercest minions the Hells can throw your way awaits. Your journey in the Fractured Plane begins without your usual gear, gems, and skills. Instead, you will be provided with a set of pre-selected skills for your class. To advance, you must rely solely on your wits, unstable gear you find, and the Chaos Coins you receive from progressing through hordes of demons. Best of all, only unstable gear of Legendary rarity will drop in the Fractured Plane, and items you receive will complement the skills you begin with, equipping you with the ability to make, and tweak, your build on the fly. When your journey in the Fractured Plane is over, all the unstable gear you've collected will vanish.

The Chaos Coins you earn will also come to your aid—spent at the Chaos Broker, you can exchange Chaos Coins for new items or Shards of Fortune. These shards will increase your Fortune Rating, providing a greater chance of receiving higher-quality Legendary items from chests on each floor. If you're resourceful enough to make it to the fifteenth floor without dying more than five times, you'll receive a reward. Out of all the Legendary items you've encountered during your run, select six, and out of those six, you will be rewarded one at random for you to carry out of the Fractured Plane.