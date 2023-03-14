Diablo IV Developers Release Guide To The Open Beta Before you start downloading the Diablo IV Open Beta, the developers have provided a guide to this early version of the game.

Blizzard Entertainment has released details for players who are trying out the Diablo IV Open Beta, as the early download will start tomorrow. Ahead of the launch of the Early Access period, the developers released a guide to give you more info of what to expect before diving in, seeing as how you'll be playing an incomplete build of the game. The Early Download for Early Access players starts on March 15th at 9am PT, while the regular early download starts on March 22nd at 9am PT. The game will have several areas to explore including Fractured Peaks where you will find Kyovashad, a safe zone in the mountains, where you find many quests and the main questline. Dungeons and events are spread out everywhere, including World Events which are shorter and easier to accomplish, along with Legion Events which are longer and put you to the challenge. We got a snippet of the info below.

"During both the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to intimately explore the early game of Diablo IV. This includes a first taste of the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. The first zone, Fractured Peaks, is yours to navigate as you please—stampede through the rugged landscape and cut down demons. For the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character can only level up to Level 25, but you're welcome to continue ripping through demons until the Open Beta ends. Make your mark on Sanctuary by clearing hellish hordes from dungeons, completing intriguing quests provided by the locals, and amassing powerful loot from fallen foes."

"Simply put, this is your opportunity to combat the might of the Burning Hells prior to our June 6 release. With that said, the experience is not finalized and you may encounter performance issues, outages, and come across things that simply don't work. After the Open Beta concludes, we'll evaluate all feedback we've received and will make changes as needed. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer."