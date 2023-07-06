Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals Details About Season Of The Malignant

Blizzard is set to release the first seasonal content for Diablo IV, as players will get a taste of vengeance in Season Of The Malignant.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details for their first season in Diablo IV, as we got a rundown of content for Season Of The Malignant. The new content will launch on July 20th, as the season will follow the traditional Diablo format as you get to start fresh with new features and gameplay mechanics and everyone on an even playing field. You can try out new classes and builds as you please, or keep the one you love for a new experience, as leveling up a new character will be easier via renown gained from discovering the map and the benefits from the Altars of Lilith you have found. If you got a mount, you could use it immediately, but after each season ends, all characters will be migrated to the Eternal Realm where you can access them permanently. We have a rundown from the devs below, along with a new trailer, as you can find more details notes from their latest blog.

A New Adventure Arrives: A dangerous new threat roams the land in the form of Malignant Monsters. Team up with Cormond, a former priest, to stop the spread of the Malignant at all costs.

A dangerous new threat roams the land in the form of Malignant Monsters. Team up with Cormond, a former priest, to stop the spread of the Malignant at all costs. Fight the Infestation: Destroy these Malignant Monsters by drawing the corruption from them and trapping their Malignant Hearts, which can then be inserted into Rings and Amulets.

Destroy these Malignant Monsters by drawing the corruption from them and trapping their Malignant Hearts, which can then be inserted into Rings and Amulets. No Prior Experience Required: New players will be able to jump into seasonal realms and play through the main campaign as they learn the basics and then go straight into the season content and new systems introduced. They will also be able to progress along parts of the season journey and battle pass as they play. Hardcore players will be able to create new characters and experiment with new builds or classes as they play through the season journey. Seasons add an entirely new way to customize characters and build up their power as they take on end-game challenges.

New players will be able to jump into seasonal realms and play through the main campaign as they learn the basics and then go straight into the season content and new systems introduced. They will also be able to progress along parts of the season journey and battle pass as they play. Hardcore players will be able to create new characters and experiment with new builds or classes as they play through the season journey. Seasons add an entirely new way to customize characters and build up their power as they take on end-game challenges. Season Journey: This multi-chapter objective system rewards players for completing each chapter. With multiple Chapters, you can earn Favor from rewards which will progress the Battle Pass.

This multi-chapter objective system rewards players for completing each chapter. With multiple Chapters, you can earn Favor from rewards which will progress the Battle Pass. Diablo IV Battle Pass: By earning Favor through regular gameplay or purchasing optional tier skips, players can earn rewards as they complete Battle Pass tiers. The Battle Pass offers a free tier where everyone can earn Season Boosts to accelerate player progress. If a player chooses to purchase the paid tier, they can also earn exclusive Battle Pass cosmetics.

