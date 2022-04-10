Dice Legacy Will Receive New Corrupted Fates DLC Next Week

In Corrupted Fates, invaders are at your shores and your society, weak and corrupted, falls prey to the allure of a dark and powerful entity. A mysterious cult has formed within your realm. The council doesn't trust you, so you must escape. How much are you willing to sacrifice for your own survival in this race against time? Meet the Cultists; the new dice class that can boost carefully laid plans. They can sacrifice other dice to tap into arcane powers.

The new ruler, the Vicar, has been a longstanding member of the Council and is capable of hiding the corruption befalling the population. A new game mode, "The Downfall," turns the tables and lets you experience Dice Legacy from the end – and through the eyes of the Others. Invaders are closing in on your weakened and corrupted society and the council is pushing you to sacrifice yourself for the greater good. The solution, build a galleon and escape before it's too late. Additionally, Corrupted Fates also comes with new mechanics and features: