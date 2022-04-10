Dice Legacy Will Receive New Corrupted Fates DLC Next Week
Ravenscourt revealed this past week that they are set to release some new DLC for Dice Legacy as we'll be getting into Corrupted Fates. The new content will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on April 19th, and with it will come some cool additions to spice up the game a bit. This includes a brand new dice class, a new ruler, several new mechanics, a fresh new game mode for you to try out, and other content to enjoy. You can read the full rundown of it below.
In Corrupted Fates, invaders are at your shores and your society, weak and corrupted, falls prey to the allure of a dark and powerful entity. A mysterious cult has formed within your realm. The council doesn't trust you, so you must escape. How much are you willing to sacrifice for your own survival in this race against time? Meet the Cultists; the new dice class that can boost carefully laid plans. They can sacrifice other dice to tap into arcane powers.
The new ruler, the Vicar, has been a longstanding member of the Council and is capable of hiding the corruption befalling the population. A new game mode, "The Downfall," turns the tables and lets you experience Dice Legacy from the end – and through the eyes of the Others. Invaders are closing in on your weakened and corrupted society and the council is pushing you to sacrifice yourself for the greater good. The solution, build a galleon and escape before it's too late. Additionally, Corrupted Fates also comes with new mechanics and features:
- Corrupted Policies – The Cultists will tempt other classes to propose Corrupted Policies – while powerful, they also come at a price.
- Madness – Your wicked actions have consequences. Will they destroy you or give you an edge?
- Revelations – An otherworldly presence gives you invaluable insights yielding powerful effects based on the faces you have in your dice pool.
- 11 new technologies
- 12 new policies
- 7 new memories
- 4 new buildings: Void Well, Knowledge Generator, Offering Stone and Cradle of Rebirth