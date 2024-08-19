Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Dicefolk

Dicefolk Releases Its First DLC Called Will Chimeras

Good Shepherd Entertainment revealed the first official DLC for Dicefolk, as Will Chimeras has officially been released this week

New DLC includes powerful talismans, spellcasting Chimeras, and enchanted gear for deeper gameplay.

Introducing 21 new Chimeras like Axund, Galmoly, and Ashigaeru to strengthen your ranks.

Discover Salem's mystery and wield magical dice to control Chimeras with new abilities and items.

Good Shepherd Entertainment, along with developers LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, has released the first-ever DLC for the game Dicefolk, as you can now play Will Chimeras. The DLC will run you $5, but in it comes a number of new cameras, new enchanted equipment, and more. Plus, the game got a free update this week with a number of new additions. We have more info on the DLC below, as it is now live.

Dicefolk – Will Chimeras

In the world of Dicefolk, Chimeras are magical creatures that were mysteriously bewitched by Salem, the antagonist, a long time ago. They bear the appearance of mystical beasts of all sorts, from dragons to cryptids, and their unmatched powers made the world a hostile place that drove humanity to the brink of extinction. The motives behind Salem's schemes remain a mystery to unveil for the player, and the Chimeras origin may not match the one told in the legends. Dicefolk are nomadic people capable of bending the will of all living things with the help of magical dice only they can wield. The game starts when Alea, a young Dicefolk hero, realizes that she can use this power to fight back against Salem by befriending Chimeras. Talismans are artifacts of divine ascent that seem to exert an influence on Chimeras' will to disobey Salem. Alea being in the possession of one, will make sure this newly found weapon is put to good use. She is on a quest to discover all of them and find out about their origins.

1 New Talisman Power: The unique Will Talisman attracts Chimeras with great magic capacities! These awesome mana abilities add a whole new layer of strategy and depth to the game. You can also play with this talisman through its own trial mode & the newly added special mode!

The unique Will Talisman attracts Chimeras with great magic capacities! These awesome mana abilities add a whole new layer of strategy and depth to the game. You can also play with this talisman through its own trial mode & the newly added special mode! 21 New Chimeras: Recruit new spellcasting allies such as Axund, Galmoly, Ashigaeru, Varasaurus, and more to strengthen your roster and defeat your foes!

Recruit new spellcasting allies such as Axund, Galmoly, Ashigaeru, Varasaurus, and more to strengthen your roster and defeat your foes! 10 New Equipment Pieces: Add brand new abilities to your Chimera team and strategize your path to victory!

