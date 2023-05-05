Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Sorbet & Tagoma Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced Resurgence which will include Sorbet & Tagoma, Frieza's henchmen from the Golden Frieza Saga.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

This set includes more cards featuring characters and content from the Golden Frieza Saga, which was adapted from the film Resurrection of 'F.' Both cards are designated as "Emperor's Subject" because these are Frieza's henchmen. Sorbet is Frieza's right-hand man in the Golden Frieza Saga. After Frieza's defeat and re-death, he begins to head up the Frieza Force. He appears in the Universe 6 Saga only in the manga, where he is seen hanging out in Hell, breaking the fourth wall.

Tagoma is one of Frieza's top soldiers. He ends up getting wrapped up in the resolution of a long-running plot and recurring joke, as Captain Ginyu, dwelling in the body of a Namekian Frog, switches bodies with Tagoma and returns to power. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.