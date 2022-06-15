Digimon Survive Will be Released In Late July 2022

Bandai Namco announced today that they finally have a release date set for Digimon Survive as it will arrive on PC and consoles next month. This game feels like it's been in development forever, as we first learned about it clear back in July 2018 with only a few updates here and there over the course of nearly four years. In fact, the biggest update we ever got for the game was during the pandemic when developer HYDE Inc. announced they would need more time and pushed the game's launch to 2021, which was eventually pushed again to 2022.

But it looks like they finally have the game ready to go as the official release date has been set (for now) as July 29th, 2022. However, beyond the new release date trailer we have for you down below, they still haven't revealed that much about the game. We have an idea of what we're getting, but some of the finer details have been kept a secret. We'll see what the game is like in six weeks, but for now, enjoy the trailer.

This is a story of survival in a strange new world. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon Anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi. Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players' choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.