Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Broly Leader

Dragon Ball Super reveals the first Leader card from the upcoming expansion Critical Blow featuring the original Broly & Paragus.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at the reveal of the first cards that will actually be included in packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

We finally dig into the set itself now that we are past the first wave of promo cards and the new additions coming in the Final Radiance Starter Deck. The reveals begin with the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow which is headed up by a Broly & Paragus Leader. This is the version of Broly originally seen in the Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan from the DBZ-era of films, rather than the canonical Broly from Dragon Ball Super – Broly that painted a more sympathetic version of the character. Flip the Leader card over to reveal SS Broly, Devil of Destruction. This card actually depicts Broly in his Mind Controlled Super Saiyan form, which is why his hair remains black while taking on the Super Saiyan shape.

